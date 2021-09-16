Hyderabad: Death penalty sought for rape-murder case accused

Hyderabad: The Global Banjara Welfare Society and an NGO, Banjara Mahila, on Wednesday demanded capital punishment to accused Pallakonda Raju in the rape-murder case of six-year-old Banjara girl of Singareni Colony, Saidabad, as a step of rendering immediate justice to the bereaved family.

In a representation to the National ST Commission and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in New Delhi, Dr Anand, on behalf of the society and NGO, also demanded ex-gratia of Rs1 crore to the victim's family, besides support to it in education and job by the governments.

Speaking to the media later, he expressed anguish over the incident and demanded strict implementation of the law so as to give protection to the girl child and women.