Hyderabad: 'Deekhsharambh' Programme launched at MANUU

Hyderabad: The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages primary education in mother tongue. The Urdu University is already providing education in mother tongue from the elementary school to research level. The NEP focuses on acquiring skills and MANUU is offering courses in ITI, polytechnic and BTech, said Prof. S M Rahmatullah, the In-charge Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), on Monday. He was speaking at the inaugural of Deekhsharambh-Students Induction Programme (SIP) 2020 organised online for newly admitted students. The six-day programme is being organised by the Dean, Student Welfare, till November 17.

Delivering special lecture, Prof Rahmatullah said NEP also lays focus on setting up branches of educational institutions overseas. "The university will also make all possible efforts in this regard in collaboration with the Centre". He drew attention to the values championed by Maulana Azad and emphasised on the importance of brotherhood. He urged students to adhere strictly to discipline and maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

Presenting a report, Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, In-charge Registrar, advised students to set their goals in life now. "Students should try to learn English, Hindi and other languages in addition to their subjects. Skill-based programmes are also available in the university, Utilize them to enhance your skills", he added.

Prof M Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, Prof Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT and President, Deekhsharambh Task Team, also spoke. Prof Syed Alim Ashraf, Dean, Student Welfare, welcomed. Dr Mosarrat Jahan, Associate Professor, Department of Urdu, was convener of the programme. Dr Kahkashan Latif, Assistant Professor, Translation and Coordinator, proposed a vote of thanks.

The Instructional Media Center Team under the supervision of Director Rizwan Ahmed webcast the programme live on the YouTube.