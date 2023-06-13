Live
Hyderabad: Degree student held in chain snatching case
Vishal and his gang used to target single women on bikes and used to snatch the gold chains later sell it to spend the money lavishly
Hyderabad: A degree student was arrested for his alleged involvement in chain snatching cases by the Rachakonda police on Monday. The police has recovered a gold chain, two motorcycles and cash Rs 20,000 from his posession.
The arrested student was identified as Gyara Hruday Vishal (21) a resident of Hayathnagar and a native of Valigonda mandal in Yadadri district. The police informed that Vishal reportedly snatched away gold chains from women in Bibinagar and Medipally police station limits.
“The gang targeted women moving alone in villages and snatched away gold chains from them. After stealing the gold chains, Vishal along with his associate mortgaged it at Manapuram Gold and used the money lavishly,” said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan.