Hyderabad: Delay in Aasara leaves disabled dejected

Hyderabad: Delay in disbursement of Aasara pensions continues to add to the misery of the poor and the disabled, especially in urban areas, who feel dejected. They have accused the government of treating people living in rural and urban areas differently when it came to distributing the pension money.

It is learnt that beneficiaries in rural areas received their pensions for June four days ago, while their urban counterparts, especially those in Hyderabad and Rajendranagar, are still waiting to get the amounts which are supposed to be disbursed on or before fifth of every month.

While the beneficiaries in Narsingi and other neighbouring municipalities started receiving the pension money from June 10, those in Rajendranagar, under GHMC limits, are still waiting. It is said that over 1,600 disabled are registered for the Aasara scheme.

A Srinivasulu, a disabled from Gaganpahad, said: "We have been given pensions only after 15th of every month which ought to be disbursed on or before 5th for the last many months. A majority of beneficiaries are from poor and marginalised sections, for whom even a penny holds a great worth. We are living through the pandemic and the changing weather conditions. The seasonal diseases require timely treatment."

"It is not at all appropriate on the part of the government and the district machinery to behave in such a prejudiced manner when it comes to distribution of Aasara pensions. Disabled suffer several health issues that need proper medication and food on time. Delay in pension disbursement will in no way help them in their survival, but add to their misery. While the delay in pension has a bearing on us, we are forced to sit like a duck in the homes," rued Nagani Arjun of Rajendranagar.

When contacted the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials, they informed that the issue of delay in pension disbursement lies with the government. While the disbursement begins in rural areas from July 5 onwards, the same can't be done in urban areas due to non-release of funds. We are just an implementing agency and could be able to act only when funds are released for disbursement.