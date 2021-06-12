Hyderabad: Demand for resumption of MMTS services gets shriller

Hyderabad: It is almost one year since the Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) has not yet resumed. This has brought hardship to the passengers who are dependent on MMTS services as they are finding it difficult to travel to their workplaces and to reach other destinations. Following which they have requested the State government and railway department to ply a few trains in peak hours in the morning and evening.



Even though MMTS is the most economical and popular public transport solution for urban cities, its second phase project is progressing at snail pace. While the authorities claim that the works are delayed due to shortage of funds. The project is a joint project of the Ministry of Railways and Telangana government on the basis of cost-sharing (one-third by the South Central Railways and two-third by the State government).

"We have appealed to Railway authorities to plan to introduce few trains in peak hours in the morning and evening for the benefit of IT commuters, general public like vendors and daily labour working class. The transportation associations also urge Chief Minister and Finance Minister to allot funds for MMTS second phase project. Delay may escalate the cost of the project due to increase of rates of essential equipment and labour cost,'' said Noor Ahmed, President for LT (long train) & MMTS Travelers Association.

"We are very much dependent on the MMTS service as it is the cheapest means of transport. Since Covid lockdown last year these services are shut due to we are forced to pay hefty amount to reach our destination. It would be better if the railway department arranges few trains in the peak hours," said Rahul reddy, a daily MMTS traveller, Secunderabad.

On condition of anonymity, a senior SCR officer said, "So far we didn't get any information and any guidelines from the Railway Ministry or Central government to resume the MMTS train services. Once we receive any information from the higher authorities, we would resume the operation by following Covid guidelines."