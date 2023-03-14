Hyderabad: DGP Anjani Kumar felicitates winner in AIPWSC

Hyderabad: Telangana State Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and Additional Director General of Police (Welfare & Sports) Abhilasha Bisht felicitated the winner who participated in 22nd All India Police Water Sports Championship 2022-23, held on March 6 at Androli, in Himachal Pradesh.

The officers congratulated Telangana Police Water Sports team medal winner N Ramakrishna HC 15 in 1st Bn.

TSSP, Yousufguda, and M Maheshwar Reddy PC 621 Domakonda PS, Kamareddy. R V Rama Rao (DSP), Sports Officer, TS Police, P Krishna Rao, Team Coach, A Arif Khan Assistant Coach were also present.