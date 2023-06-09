Hyderabad: DGP holds review meeting on upcoming G20 Agriculture Ministers meet

Hyderabad: State Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar emphasises the need for seamless coordination among departments to ensure the successful organisation of the prestigious G-20 Agriculture Ministers' meeting which is scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17 in the city. On Thursday, a security coordination meeting was conducted at the DGP’s office, bringing together various departments to discuss security arrangements and event management for the G-20 Agriculture Ministers' meeting.

Attendees at the meeting included Additional DGs Abhilash Bist, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, GAD Director Arvinder Singh, and officials from NSG, IB, Passport, Customs, Fire, Agriculture, and Culture Departments.

DGP Anjani Kumar emphasised the significance of ensuring comprehensive security measures for the three-day meeting in Hyderabad. He highlighted that a large number of ministers, high-ranking officials, government secretaries, and renowned scientists from various countries would be in attendance, necessitating appropriate security arrangements. The Shamshabad Airport is being prepared to welcome both national and foreign delegates attending the meeting.

The DGP also stated that the opportunity to showcase Hyderabad as a leading hi-tech city during the meetings. The central organizations involved were advised to prioritise cyber security, and a dedicated multi-agency command control room has been established to monitor security-related matters. Additionally, the Director of the Culture Department, Harikrishna, mentioned that over 300 artists are organising special exhibitions to introduce the cultural art forms of Telangana to the G-20 meeting.