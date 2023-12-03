Live
- Bear attacks in Japan hit record high
- 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' chants reverberate at party headquarters as BJP takes handsome lead in 3 states
- Andhra woman becomes 1st-ever to get uterine hole repaired during pregnancy
- As BJP races towards landslide win in MP, Shivraj flashes victory sign
- Revanth Reddy, the man who led Congress’ dramatic turnaround in Telangana
- ‘Dhoom’ at BJP office, gloom at SP-Congress office in Lucknow
- Pope, Grand Imam call for robust climate action at COP28
- As BJP races towards landslide win in MP, Shivraj flashes victory sign
- Despite 150 rallies, Congress magic fizzles out in MP, Raj, C'garh; only hope from Telangana
- Don’t ignore complaints from schools, parents of teenagers advised
Just In
Hyderabad: DGP reviews security arrangements
DGP Anjani Kumar has directed the police officials to enhance adequate security at the counting centers and take all precautionary measures during the counting of votes on Sunday
Hyderabad: DGP Anjani Kumar has directed the police officials to enhance adequate security at the counting centers and take all precautionary measures during the counting of votes on Sunday. The DGP on Saturday held a teleconference with the CPs and SPs and reviewed the security arrangement at the counting centers. He suggested that strict vigilance should be kept outside the counting centers and attention should also be paid inside the centers.
“There will be chances of excitement in the final rounds and police should be more cautious at that time. No one should be allowed to gather at the counting centers and additional forces should be kept ready along with picketing,” Anjani Kumar said.
During the tele conference, the police officers were directed to coordinate with the candidates of the main parties and prepare the security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of process.
Stating that the election arrangements have been conducted without any disturbance so far, Anjani
Kumar directed the CPs and SPs to ensure that these two days should be more uneventful and ensure that no law and order problems arise.