Hyderabad: Dhyan Foundation, Jeeyar join hands to curb cattle smuggling, slaughter

Hyderabad: City-based Dhyan Foundation on Sunday joined hands with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to curb cattle smuggling and slaughter. The foundation performed 'bhumi pooja' for the construction of Jeeyar Swami Dhyan Foundation Gaushala near Shamshabad.

Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar, who is a follower of Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar, graced the inauguration.

Located in four acre leased land, in the neighbourhood of Chinna Jeeyar Swami's Ashram, the gaushala is expected to house over a 1,000 rescued cows and bulls. It is expected to be ready in three months.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahobila Swami said that the popularity of gurus was measured by the number of followers he has. He termed it as a sad state of affairs and added that the real power of a guru was beyond measure.

The Swami, who mastered Vedas, Upanishads and Sastras, praised the foundation and its volunteers, who are guided by Ashwini Guru of Dhyan Ashram, in serving and nurturing cow. A 'yagya' was also performed.

Volunteers of the foundation have been transporting and rehabilitating cattle saved at the India-Bangladesh border by the BSF. They are running and managing over 48 shelters and 'gaushalas' across the country. The foundation serves over 70,000 animals besides providing medical aid to any animal in need. It also runs 24x7 ambulances in several cities.