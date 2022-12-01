Hyderabad: Differing opinions on SPC project in schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association's (TRSMA) decision to implement the Student Police Cadet(SPC) project for the physical and mental development of the student of classes 8,9 and 10 in all private schools across Telangana has drawn mixed opinions from students and teachers.



Few have appreciated the initiative of SPC while and few have criticized the step taken by TRSMA.

S Anushka, a class 10 student of a private school in Secunderabad, said, "Implementing SPC programme in the schools is not necessary, as we already have National Cadet Corps(NCC) in our school.Also, the SPC training will not help us to fetch anything. Police officials keep visiting our school every two months and organise various campaigns on women's safety and other issues.It will be of great help and a good initiative if schools organise camping on women hygiene and sexual awareness which is much needed in today's date."

"I don't see any rationale behind introducing an additional training programme when we already have a similar training programme that is NCCand National Service Scheme going on in our schools for decades. Instead of introducing another similar programme, it will be better if school starts career guidance classes at least every month for higher school students as this will help them fulfilling their aspirations by setting up their realistic goals," said Sravani Rao, a private school teacher at Begumpet.

"The SPC programme is a good idea to implement in schools as students will be empowered on various laws and punishments and how to safeguard ourself whenever needed," said Pranitha, a class 10 student of a private school.