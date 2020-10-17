Hyderabad: Donate-a-meal campaign gathering momentum

Hyderabad: With a mission that no person goes to sleep hungry, a city-based NGO Tarak Trust has launched 'Donate Meal Campaign' to provide a one-time meal to the needy and poor.

"As millions of people in India sleep hungry each day, to provide food to the destitute, neglected individuals and orphan children, with healthy and nutritious food every day, our NGO started the drive 'Donate A Meal' in two Telugu States. As the drive is to feed underprivileged people, it is on a daily basis once every day.

We select a particular location in the city and start distributing the food packets. Till today we have distributed food to around 3,680 underprivileged people. We have 500 volunteers across Telangana to help us to distribute food and other essential items to people," said B Ajay, co-founder of Team Tarak Trust.

The drive which started in February, 2020 in both the Telugu states has till now organised 183 campaigns. The main motto is to donate a one-time meal daily. The food is prepared in any one of the volunteers' houses with help of other volunteers and then packed.

Then we select a location in the city or districts in Telangana and carry out distributing works through the volunteers.

Many donors from across the country and abroad are supporting us in this drive financially. During the lockdown to combat with covid we had helped around 3,000 plus families with grocery and vegetables.

Apart from this, the NGO also conducted around 120 charity events, 20+ women awareness camps, blood donations, road accident awareness camps.