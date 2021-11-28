Hyderabad: Don't go for paddy cultivation in Yasangi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has asked the farmers across the State not to go for paddy cultivation in Yasangi and also cautioned those, who have tie-up with millers or for self-consumption, can take up paddy at their own risk.Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy held a video conference with all the District Collectors, SPs, CPs, Additional Collectors, District Agriculture Officers, District Supply Officers on paddy procurement from BRKR Bhavan, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The CS said that Centre has decided not to procure parboiled rice from Telangana at all. However, paddy grown in Telangana in Yasangi season is suitable only for parboiled rice due to seasonal conditions. Therefore, it is pertinent that farmers should not take up paddy cultivation in Yasangi. However, Farmers who have tie-up with seed companies, tie-up with millers or for self-consumption can take up paddy at their own risk, he said.

The Collectors were directed to ensure that paddy procurement should happen smoothly. The Collectors were authorised to open new paddy procurement centres (PPCs) if required. Collectors and senior officers should visit the PPCs on regular basis to resolve issues if any.

With certain instances of paddy coming from other States, the Chief Secretary asked the Collectors and SPs/CPs to ensure that no outside paddy was taken in the Telangana procurement centers. 'It will act against the interest of Telangana farmers. It is known that the Central government has allotted only 40 lakh MTs of rice as target for procurement of Vanakalam 2021.'The District Collectors were also directed to speed up milling of paddy to rice. It is important to convert paddy into rice and dispatch it so that there is no shortage of space for new procurement, the CS said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of winter sessions of Parliament starting from Monday (November 29), Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has convened a meeting of the party MPs at Pragathi Bhavan at 11 am on Sunday. The Chief Minister is likely to give directions to the party MPs on the issues to be raised in the Parliament.