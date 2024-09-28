Hyderabad: Drive to rid city of sewerage overflow

Hyderabad: A 90-day special drive will be initiated to make Hyderabad a sewerage overflow-free city, announced Ashok Reddy, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), at an event at the Institute of Engineering in Khairatabad on Friday. This initiative, aligned with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s directive to enhance underground water levels, will commence on October 2 and run until December.

Reddy noted that daily complaints predominantly concern sewage issues, and the drive aims to provide permanent solutions. It is estimated that the drive could reduce complaints by 30-40% if executed efficiently.

Additionally, the program will focus on raising public awareness regarding sewage management at the community level. ED Mayank Mittal emphasized that constructing more pits could help boost groundwater levels and decrease reliance on tankers, highlighting the importance of field staff and officials for the drive’s success.