Live
- Odisha Implements Quality Control For Jagannath Temple's Mahaprasad Amid Tirupati Controversy
- CBI probe would have led to hate politics, contends DKS
- Confiscate 301 acres of forest land as per court order: Eshwar Khandre
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Dussehra Holidays for schools from October 3 to 13 Days in Andhra Pradesh
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Devotees rush at Tirumala is normal, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans
- CM Stalin Meets PM Modi: Discusses Key Tamil Nadu Issues And Chennai Metro Expansion
- BJP bags last vacant seat of MCD after AAP, Cong boycott
- President Draupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad today, officials make arrangements
Just In
Hyderabad: Drive to rid city of sewerage overflow
Hyderabad: A 90-day special drive will be initiated to make Hyderabad a sewerage overflow-free city, announced Ashok Reddy, Managing Director of the...
Hyderabad: A 90-day special drive will be initiated to make Hyderabad a sewerage overflow-free city, announced Ashok Reddy, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), at an event at the Institute of Engineering in Khairatabad on Friday. This initiative, aligned with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s directive to enhance underground water levels, will commence on October 2 and run until December.
Reddy noted that daily complaints predominantly concern sewage issues, and the drive aims to provide permanent solutions. It is estimated that the drive could reduce complaints by 30-40% if executed efficiently.
Additionally, the program will focus on raising public awareness regarding sewage management at the community level. ED Mayank Mittal emphasized that constructing more pits could help boost groundwater levels and decrease reliance on tankers, highlighting the importance of field staff and officials for the drive’s success.