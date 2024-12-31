Live
Hyderabad: Drunk and Need a Ride? Free Transport on December 31st
Highlights
Celebrate New Year's Eve safely with free transport in Hyderabad! The Telangana Four-Wheeler Drivers Association is offering free rides tonight to help people who have been drinking get home without worrying about drunk driving.
As December 31st arrives, many people are getting ready to celebrate the end of the year. For those who plan to drink, it can be dangerous to drive home.
To help keep everyone safe, free transport will be available in Hyderabad tonight. The Telangana Four-Wheeler Drivers Association and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union are providing free rides from 10 pm to 1 am in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate area.
There will be 500 cars and 250 bike taxis available to take people home safely, free of charge. This service is only available within the city limits.
If you plan to drink, take advantage of this service to get home safely without worrying about driving.
