Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu park set to turn recreational, sporting green spot

Jubilee Hills: The Yacht Club of Hyderabad (YCH) expands to Durgam Cheruvu. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has given permission to the club to access the lake to teach children and adults environment-friendly sports like sailing, kayaking and canoeing.

To mark their expansion, the club organised a preview of the sailing activity on Saturday.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MAUD, was the chief guest. Twenty young sailors of Hyderabad sailed the waters including the tri-colour sailors in celebration of the Independence Day, along with Suheim Sheikh, head coach and president, YCH Foundation The entire Durgam Cheruvu park was designed to serve as a recreational and sporting green spot in the middle of the city with a walking and cycling path around it and lots of greenery, said Arvind Kumar.

According to Sheikh, the club will conduct training classes and also run regattas at Durgam Cheruvu in future. The classes will commence on September 30. Kids in 8-12 age group will be admitted.

Initially it will have 100. The club will continue its activities at Hussainsagar lake. The picturesque Durgam Cheruvu amid Cyberabad will spring to colour and life, he said.

With 86 State and national medals, multiple national titles and three of its wards being selected for the Asian and World Championships, the YCH Foundation reaffirms its dedication to the nation with a display of the tri-colour lighting up the very waters that also played a key role in nurturing the four Indian sailing Olympians at Tokyo-2021 during their formative years.