Hyderabad: E-pass website for availing emergency passes in doldrums

Hyderabad: The website policeportal.tspolice.gov.in to avail e-pass for emergencies is causing huge problems to citizens as it isn't functioning properly. Most users get an update that their application has been rejected. The site was launched last year so that people can avail passes for travel, However, with the lockdown it went dormant. With the second wave at its peak and partial lockdown imposed again to curb positive cases, the website was again brought to use.



Avinash, an IT employee, said: "My father passed away a week back. In order to finalise the cremation process, I had to immerse ashes in Nagarjunasagar, but wasn't able to get the e pass. Everytime, I enter details the webpage doesn't go further. I had to refill all details. Despite trying many times, I was unsuccessful."

Another user, Raj Kumar, stated that "the website to avail e-pass facility is totally a faux pas because there are so many questions on the site. The entire process is very tedious. On top of it, when we try to submit details the webpage doesn't go further and is stuck."

"If the police want us to avail of passes for travelling then they should be equipped with infrastructure of internet first and then start issuing them. As passes are not available, in emergencies many people are facing problems," added Kumar.

Amjadullah Khan, MBT leader, said, everyday so many people are approaching me to raise the issue of e-pass because they are facing problems with the website.

He noted: "I have raised the issue with the State government and requested the Director-General of Police to sort out the issuance of passes and to simplify the process. But authorities seem to be least bothered about the situation."

An IPS officer, on condition of anonymity, said: "If anyone wants to avail of the passes they can do only through the website, But if one is facing problems with the site wait for a while and apply later. It is mostly happening due to rush as many people want to avail of passes. All are trying at the same time due to which the site is jammed. Our technical teams are working round the clock to get over technical glitches. Very soon the users may get a wonderful experience for availing the passes," he added.