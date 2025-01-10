Hyderabad: Efforts to stave off encroachments on city temple land yielding results

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Endowment Department (TGED) is receiving widespread appreciation for its recent initiative to clear encroachments from the lands of the Padmanabha Swamy temple in Attapur.

The issue has gained further attention through the “Jago Re” campaign by hmtv, led by Yamuna Pathak, which aims to restore and protect temples in the Old City.

In an interview with The Hans India, Yamuna Pathak, who has been fighting for restoration of reclaiming the encroached lands of several temples across the city praised the TGED for its efforts, noting that the public is rallying behind the department’s actions to restore temple lands and assets. However, she emphasised that there is still much work to be done.

On Thursday, the department successfully removed encroachments on temple lands in survey numbers 435 and 445, valued at approximately Rs 400 crore. These temple lands have been at the centre of legal disputes for nearly two decades, with a recent court ruling, issued two months ago, affirming the temple’s title to the property.

Once vast agricultural lands, the temple's holdings have now shrunk to just about 35 acres, much of which is reportedly leased out to private individuals. There are growing concerns over encroachments on the remaining lands, including the construction of unauthorised buildings, some of which have been sold to the public. Additionally, the temple has struggled to generate sufficient revenue from leases and rentals, with allegations of unpaid dues exacerbating its financial challenges.

Pathak, who has been actively involved in advocating for the temple, has called for increased transparency. "The TGED should disclose information regarding the full extent of both agricultural and non-agricultural lands, as well as other assets owned by the temple," she said.

She also pointed out that the public is becoming increasingly suspicious of the department’s leasing practices, particularly regarding the rates charged and the terms of the leases. "Devotees and the community fear that temple lands are being leased at unreasonably low rates, depriving the temple of much-needed revenue," she added.

Given that the Padmanabha Swamy temple is reportedly over 1,700 years old, Pathak stressed the need for the temple to be officially recognized as a protected monument. She urged the TGED to establish measures for its preservation and proper management.

Pathak also called for the TGED to implement a transparent mechanism to disclose the status of the temple's assets. This would include details about its revenues, ongoing and pending court cases, and the full value of the lands affected by encroachment.

She said transparency in the department’s handling of these assets is crucial to building trust among devotees and the community.