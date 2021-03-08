Hyderabad: EFLU announces new schedule for faculty interviews

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, has announced a new schedule of interviews for faculty recruitment.

An EFLU statement here said that earlier, the university, to fill up the vacant teaching positions had scheduled interviews from January 21 to February 5.

However, the university had to reschedule the interviews that were to be held on February 3, 4 and 5, on administrative grounds and all the candidates were informed accordingly.

Now, following the directions of the Telangana State High Court, the university is going to conduct the interviews on March 8, 9 and 10. Accordingly, the university has sent the call letters to the candidates through email specifying the dates of the interviews.

The interview of Department of Training and Development to be held on March 8, Department of Arab Studies on March 9 and the Department of Hindi will be held on March 10, it added. Further, the aspirants are allowed once again to choose between in person and online mode of interviews with a prior request made to the university.