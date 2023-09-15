Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate notice politically motivated says MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Delhi/Hyderabad : Sharply reacting to the notice served on her by the ED, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said on Thursday that the notice issued to her in the Delhi Excise Policy case is politically motivated. She said that her legal team had sent a letter to the ED stating that she would not be able to appear before the investigating agency on Friday as she was preoccupied with other engagements and also since the case was pending before the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to its Delhi office on Friday for questioning over her alleged involvement in certain irregularities.

It may be mentioned here that Kavitha was questioned several times by the ED in March at its headquarters in Delhi and had to submit her mobile phones to the federal agency for the investigation.

Responding to queries on the notice, Kavitha, in a press conference in Nizamabad, said using Central agencies has been the modus operandi of the BJP government in any poll-bound state, and since Telangana is going to polls, the same technique is being used. “I received the notice (from ED). We strongly believe that it is a politically motivated notice because of the charged-up environment in Telangana and the upcoming elections,” she said.

Kavitha compared the ED investigation with that of a “never-ending TV serial”. “Unfortunately, the investigation has been happening for the past one year. I don’t know how long it will take. I don’t think even the 2G scam went on for so long. It is unfortunate, but it is political and highly politically motivated,” Kavitha said.

Stating that the BRS is not the B-team of any political party but the “A-team of people of this country and Telangana” she said the people would teach the BJP a befitting lesson in the upcoming elections. The ED notice comes on the heels of Arun Ramachandra Pillai, one of the prime accused, turning approver.