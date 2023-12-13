Hyderabad: Environmental enthusiasts urge cleansing of water bodies in city

Hyderabad: Musi river has remained an integral symbol of Hyderabad and to protect the water body, a few members of Hyderabad Cycling Revolution and environmental enthusiasts on Tuesday organised a walk around the river and urged the government to take up cleaning up works at Musi and also to protect other water bodies in the city.

Few cyclist activists and environmental enthusiasts pointed out that no cleaning-up activities are happening in the lakes across the city especially in the Musi, as we can see that the lakes are covered with trash and they are sinking up due to illegal encroachment. As Musi water was known for its purity but at present with no inflow, the river was on its way for doom.

Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed, a member of Hyderabad Cyclists Revolution, said, “We the members of the Hyderabad Cyclists Revolution have organised a walk to the Musi to bring to the notice of the new government to protect the lake. The previous government proposed that around 15 bridges would come up and also clean up would be taken up but since the new government has formed it will be better if they take up cleaning activity, as this lake is not being maintained properly, the water is extremely dirty and also new lanes were laid but now it is lying neglected. Musi has been the prime water resource for Hyderabad but now people are dependent on other sources, as the water is completely polluted.”

Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, said, “London had the same challenge with Thames river like any other city in the world or India. Musi River is no exception. This river is the city's protector from urban floods, the biggest water channel for our city. This needs great attention, there has to be a comprehensive plan and perusal of all the water bodies in our city. This can only happen when the local communities and NGOs join hands with the government to revive the lake.”