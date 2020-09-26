Hyderabad: Even shoes strike for climate justice

Global Climate Action took place around the world September 25, but due to Covid-19, it has taken a twist. Instead of people, their Shoes will demand Climate Action. Wondering how? It's simple. Citizens put their shoes together at a place with a personal or collective message

Hyderabad: Friday for Future Hyderabad held a Shoe Strike, joining 7 million strikers globally on Friday to fight for climate justice. As the city is hardly getting into new normal, instead of gathering at a place, protestors extended their support for strike by sending their shoes. All the collected shoes are exhibited at Osman Sagar lake bed to highlight the dried-up lake , which is struggling to get filled despite bountiful rains. Thousands participated in around 1,400 strikes happening across the world. Hyderabad Strike has observed over 1,200 shoes participating in the very first kind of shoe protest.



The major objectives of the unique shoe strike are raising two important demands: restoring hydrological regimes of all urban lakes; and, complete conservation of natural forests as No-Go zones.

Global Climate Action took place around the world September 25, but due to Covid-19, it has taken a twist. Instead of people, their Shoes will demand Climate Action. Wondering how? It's simple. Citizens put their shoes together at a place with a personal or collective message. Modeled on the tradition of Greta Thunberg's "skolstrejk for klimatet" the movement started in Sweden and has spread across the globe, ShoeStrike allows you to stand for climate action without being in your shoes — a safe way to protest during the pandemic.

Contribute your shoes and signs to a local event or create your own ShoeStrike on a street corner, in your neighborhood park or in front of your home. Ask your neighbors and family to join!

"Our primary objective is to protect our environment and our venue was the dried Osman Sagar lake bed that in spite of rains has not filled up. This same lake used to meet drinking water needs of 10 per cent of Hyderabad population at some point. In the name of development, we have encroached and destroyed the entire catchment area. Such is the apathy of this so-called faulty model of urban development. Hence, we strike to make citizens and authorities aware of sustainable ways to re-imagine cities," said Kajal Maheshwari, Founder, FFF Hyderabad. At the end of the strike, the shoes were donated to the needy in the name of donated kind heart and urged the receiver of shoe to protect and participate in building green world.











