Hyderabad: Exams & workshops shrink private school teachers' summer break

Hyderabad: Back at it again, private school teachers are forced to go to schools in the name of workshops and training and are not given any summer holidays. This decision by private schools has created immense pressure on the teachers.

There is no break given to teachers as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations have just completed and they are now forced to go to school in the name of workshops and training.

On the condition of anonymity, a private school teacher said, "Usually, every year the summer break begins from April-end and continues till the first or second week of June, but this year we have not got any holidays. They are calling us in the name of training. Why will we need any training when we are already experienced in this field for last 10-15 years."

"As exams have just completed, we at least need 10 days holidays. But the school managements are forcing us to come to schools. This is one kind of harassment on us. For the past one month, we have been vexed of doing camping. These workshops and training are adding immense pressure on us. It will be better if the Education department take action on private schools," mooted a private school teacher.

Shabbir Ali, president, Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF), said, "it is not fare to force private school teachers to work all the 365 days. They are already pressurized for achieving their admission targets and now many schools are organising training sessions and workshops which is baseless. Also, by second week of June, the new academic will begin. It will be better if the Education department steps in and take action and give relaxation to teachers for few days."