Famed Mahboob Chowk clocks start ticking again

Hyderabad: The renovation works on the clock tower at Mahboob Chowk are completed and the tower which was until recently in a dilapidated condition is now sporting good looks, thanks to the efforts of civic body.



The five-storeyed tower built by Asman Jah, the Prime Minister of Hyderabad in 1892, suffered several damages. In 2018, the 127-year-old clock tower began ticking after lying disused for several years. The clock and the structure were left to decay due to decades of negligence.

The Turkish style clock tower is considered an important part of Hyderabad architectural heritage and it located to the west of Charminar near Lad Bazar. This structure was damaged nearly 70 to 80 per cent and the surroundings were in a bad condition.

The tower has finally been renovated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP). On March 22, 2018 AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the then Deputy CM Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Chief Secretary and GHMC Commissioner inspected the clock tower and works started the very next day. It was observed that of the 4 clocks, only 3 are working and the one on the Murgi Chowk side had stopped working for last few weeks.

"The renovation works include plastering, painting etc. The clocks too have been repaired. The entire works were completed in January," said Dattupant superintendent engineer, south zone, GHMC. He said that after the renovation works were completed, the clock once again stopped ticking and as such they are remedied and the heritage structure is totally renovated," he added.

The total works cost Rs 1 crore and the garden underwent a makeover. Now, the tower is attracting people who are spell-bound by its old-world charm.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Minister K T Rama Rao shared glimpses of the renovated clock tower and lauded the GHMC for successfully renovating it with glory. "Delighted that yet another heritage structure in our historic city has been restored beautifully by GHMC; Clock tower at Mahboob Chowk has been successfully renovated & looks splendid, My compliments to @SEPSZGHMC and team," KTR tweeted.

It is a five-storied architecture built in 1892 by Asman Jah who was the Prime Minister of Hyderabad. The Mahboob Chowk is named after Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad. The Mahboob Chowk has four clocks on four sides and is surrounded by three historical buildings Chowk Mosque, Chowk Clock Tower and Moti Mahal. The GHMC has renovated it without compromising on the architectural style and the existing structure.

