Hyderabad: Fear of building collapse grips Bahadurpura residents

Hyderabad: An under-construction four-story building situated in a lane near Bahadurpura police is on the verge of collapse, causing panic among nearby residents.

The construction of the building was reportedly carried out without seeking the necessary permissions from the concerned authorities.

Locals noticed the gap widening between this structure, which still has scaffoldings at the ground floor level, and the adjoining building. Alarmed at this, residents in the neighborhood contacted the local corporator who informed the GHMC and local police about it.

The police officials visited the spot followed by the EV & DM team and the GHMC town planning staff. On Sunday morning, the GHMC senior officials visited the place and decided to bring down the building as it was not suitable for occupation and posed a risk to the public.

The police barricaded the spot around the building and policemen took over the charge to prevent anyone from venturing near the building. Sensing the risk, local residents residing near the building have been shifted to a safe place due to the threat of the building collapsing.

The GHMC officials said, “It is a big building and we have hired a long breaker crane to demolish the building in a systematic manner.”