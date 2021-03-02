Hyderabad: Fervour marks Science Day at DRDO

Kanchanbagh: National Science Day was celebrated in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with great fervour on Monday.To mark the occasion, a special function was organised by Defence Science Forum. Principal Scientific Advisor to government of India K Vijay Raghavan was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The function was presided over by Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy.

Prof Vijay Raghavan elaborated that there is a significant amount of work being done by DRDO that epitomizes quality science. He appreciated the speed and quality of innovations by DRDO during the pandemic. He stated that we are a design driven world, and our two major goals should be designing and manufacturing indigenously. He further said that in this new era of partnership between DRDO and industry, we should have the capability to buy local and make local.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DD R&D and Chairman of DRDO, emphasised the need to concentrate on science in laboratories and academic institutes to come out with state of art technologies. He highlighted the requirement for a focus group in each DRDO laboratory to work on future technologies. He further said that it is very important for any nation to work on the fundamental side of science, for which the universities need to be made stronger, so that the nation can come out with quality products.