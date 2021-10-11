Hyderabad: Festival special trains to clear extra rush

Kacheguda: The South Central Railway will run festival special trains in order to clear extra rush during the season. The trains are Tata-Kacheguda and Kacheguda- Tata.



According to a release, the Tata-Kacheguda train (no 08197) will depart from TATA at 5.15 am and will arrive at Kacheguda at 11 am the next day. The dates of journey are October 15, 22 and 29.

The Kacheguda-Tata train (no 08198) departs from Kacheguda at 12.45 pm and will arrive at TATA at 4 pm the next day. The dates of journey are October 16,20,23 and 30.

The special trains will stop at Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Raigada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili Jn, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam Road, Duvvada, Vijayawada and Guntur stations in both directions. They consist of AC III tier, sleeper class, second seating coaches.