Hyderabad: Few rockstars of TS EAMCET

Hyderabad: In a triumph of relentless dedication and proper guidance, the TS EAMCET candidates -2023 have emerged with vibrant hues. By scoring the top positions in both the Engineering and Agriculture and Medical stream, they have emerged as shining stars and he rockstars of their future. Few of the toppers from the Telugu states are Sanapala Anirudh, Saphal Lashmi Pasupulathi, B Satya Raja Jaswanth, Nasika Venkat Teja, Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy, Abhineet Majety.



My dream to study in IIT B is to become true, Sanapala Anirudh, ranked 1st in Engg. stream

Sanapala Anirudh, resident of Seetammpata, Vishakapatanam, AP, securing the first position in the Engineering stream said, “Though I was expecting good result, listening to Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy call out my name as the top ranker shocked. My ambition is to pursue computer science engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay(IIT).

Will follow my parents’ path, says Lashmi 3rd ranker in AM

Saphal Lashmi Pasupulathi, resident of Kothapet, Telangana, secured the 3rdposition in AM stream. Though she did not prepare well for the exam, it was a surprise to her to be in the 3rd position. Says that she aims to be pediatrician as her parents’ are Doctors.

Lectures support was key, Abhineet Majety, 4th ranker in Engg.

Achieving this milestone, Abhineet’s confidence to secure a seat in either Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay or Delhi has gone up. The proper guidance by my lecturershelped my achieve this rank.

My Father is my biggest support, Satya, Secured first position in AM

Achieving a commendable rank, attributes her success to the unwavering support of her Father B Sai Ramakrishna, who is a farmer. Despite facing setbacks in the last two years,Satya’s father always supported her and said anything prepared with proper clarity in basic concepts and proper fundamental ideas about the subject will help secure good marks in any competitive exams. Showing utmost determination in her preparations, she studied for around 10 to 12 hours a day.

Hoping to get the same rank in NEET, Nasika Venkat Teja, securing 2nd position in AM

Passionate about pursuing in the medical field, Nasika also attempted her NEET exam and is eagerly waiting for the results.She wrote the EMACET to check her confidence. Bagging the place in top 10 position while expecting in the top 50 has extremely made my parents proud and boosted my confidence level. Getting a similar rank in NEET will help me to get a seat at AIIM Delhi, says Nasika.

My dreams touched the sky, says Yakkanti Pani Venkata, ranks 2nd in Engg.

Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy, resident of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh secured the second position in Engineering stream.He said I had expected to be in the top 20, but achieving a remarkable position has brought me a pleasant surprise. His aims is to pursue computer science engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai and is also preparing for JEE advance.