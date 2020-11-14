Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at footwear godown at Abids

A major fire broke out at a footwear godown in Gunfoundry under Abids police station limits in Hyderabad on Saturday. Later, it spread like a wild-fire and the flames engulfed a hotel adjacent to the godown damaging the furniture.

Locals alerted firefighters who rushed to the spot doused the flames after struggling for an hour. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Meanwhile, the police also reached the spot and examined the area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The damage caused to the property is also yet to be known.