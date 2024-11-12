  • Menu
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at godown in Attapur

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at godown in Attapur
Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Attapur on Monday, as thick smoke rose over a locality after a massive fire broke out at a scrap godown. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out at the scrap godown located at M M Pahadi area near pillar number 316 of P V Narsimha Rao Flyover in Attapur. On information, two fire tenders from Rajendranagar fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The Attapur police reached the spot and are assisting the fire personnel. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electric short circuit.

