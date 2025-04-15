Live
Hyderabad: Fire in hotel hosting SRH squad
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, on Monday. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team is residing in the hotel for the IPL matches here. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The blaze began on the first floor sending thick smoke billowing through the building. The staff noticed and alerted the fire brigade, which responded promptly. The SRH team members lodged on sixth floor vacated the rooms. They were shifted in private buses amidst high security by the hotel management and the police. The management confirmed that all players were safe and that the fire was confined to only a section of the hotel. According to the fire department, the team checked out safely as per schedule.
The DFO Hyderabad said the fire occurred at 8.30 am at the men’s section of a SPA. A short-circuit at the spa caused the blaze, which firefighters managed to check with extinguishers available at the hotel. The fire officer said the accident occurred due to burning of electrical wires. He said the situation in the hotel was immediately controlled. Safety protocols are being reviewed to prevent such incidents.