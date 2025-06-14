  • Menu
Hyderabad: First batch of Haj pilgrims return to city

Hyderabad: First batch of Haj pilgrims return to city
Hyderabad: The initial group of Haj pilgrims returned to Hyderabad in the early hours on Friday, having completed their sacred journey. The contingent, consisting of 262 pilgrims, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad at 4 am aboard Saudi Airlines flight SV 3068.

According to the State Haj Committee, these pilgrims had departed for Madina and subsequently Mecca on April 29, under the supervision of the Telangana State Haj Committee. After spending 46 spiritually significant days in the holy cities, they arrived back with profound gratitude for the arrangements made by the State Haj Committee.

