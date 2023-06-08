Hyderabad: Fish Prasadam to asthma patients tomorrow

♦ Queue lines to ensure smooth Prasadam intake; 250 volunteers to provide assistance

♦ Philanthropic organisations to arrange food for out-of-state patients; TSRTC to provide transportation

Hyderabad: On the occasion of MrigashiraKarte on June 9, arrangements are being made to ensure the efficient administration of the renowned ‘Fish Prasadam’ to asthma patients. With a rich history spanning 175 years, the Bathini Goud family has been steadfastly involved in providing their traditional medicine to those afflicted with asthma. Patients from various parts of the State firmly believe in the healing properties of this Fish Prasadam, as it has been known to alleviate their breathing difficulties. Sadly, the administration of the Fish Prasadam had been suspended for the past three years due to the unprecedented impact of the Covid pandemic.

Commencing at 9 am on Friday, the Fish prasadam will be distributed at the exhibition grounds. Preparatory measures have already been put in place, including the orderly arrangement of queue lines to ensure that patients receive the prasadam without any inconvenience. The Fisheries Department has made elaborate provisions to supply over 1.30 lakh fishlings, and more than 250 volunteers will be on hand to assist asthma patients in obtaining the prasadam.

Prior to the administration, the Bathini family will perform a sacred pooja at their residence in Doodhbowli, located in the historic Old City of Hyderabad. Subsequently, the herbal paste will be carefully placed within the mouths of Murrel fish, which will then be inserted into the mouths of the patients.

Despite occasional controversies questioning the efficacy of this medicine, crowds continue to flock to the venue each time the Bathini Brothers take charge of the Prasadam administration. Asthma patients from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other states eagerly gather at the exhibition grounds, eagerly awaiting the distribution. In fact, some patients have already arrived, patiently anticipating the administration of the prasadam. Certain rationalistic organizations have expressed skepticism towards this practice.

Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations are diligently making arrangements to provide food for patients arriving from other states. Entities such as the Badri Vishal Pitti Trust and Agarwal Samaj, among others, have generously offered to supply food and water to visitors attending the Prasadam distribution. According to organisers, provisions are being made to cater to approximately one lakh individuals at the venue. To facilitate transportation for the visitors, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate special buses.