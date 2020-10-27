Hyderabad: Five Nepalis nabbed for house break-in

Hyderabad: The sleuths of CCS of Malkajgiri and LB Nagar and SOT teams in co-ordination with Nacharam police arrested five Nepali natives who were involved in a robbery and recovered 9 tulas of gold and cash of Rs 1,50,000 from their possession. The accused were identified as Maya, Rajesh Chabilal, Hemprasad, Nirmal Saud and Visna Sunar, all natives of Nepal.

According to police, the accused committed a robbery in residence of one C Pradeep Kumar at HMT Nagar in Nacharam on October 19. Two members of the gang, Arjun Bahadur (absconding) and Maya Manju (arrested), were employed at the victim's residence as house maid through a facility management services.

On October 19, when the Kumar and his family went to Medak to attend a function, leaving behind their old mother at home, the two persons then called in another associate. They knocking the old lady off her senses by making her smell chloroform.

Mahesh Bhagwat, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner, said that when the victim and his family returned home they saw their mother lying in an unconscious state and lots of valuables stolen.

Based on a complaint, the CP formed 15 special teams consisting of 45 special officers and all the teams were sent to different parts of the country to nab the offenders.

After a lot of investigation, the woman accused Maya was nabbed from a bust stand in Awadh, Uttar Pradesh, as she was about to board a bus to the Nepal border. She was produced before the local court on October 22 and brought to the city on prisoner transit warrant.

Later on, she confessed to her crime and also revealed the identities of her associates and their locations, based on which the cops conducted raids and arrested the other accused. However, the kingpin of the entire conspiracy, is still at large.

All the arrested accused were charged under Sections 392 and 302 of IPC and remanded in judicial custody.