Hyderabad: Flyovers, ORR to be closed on Dec 31 night

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad will be closed for cars on December 31 night, the Rachakonda police in a statement said. "Cars will not be allowed on Outer Ring Road from 11 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1," it added. However, lorries and other containers transferring goods are allowed.



Also, people who are heading to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) are allowed on showing their flight tickets.



Meanwhile, the flyovers under Rachakonda commissionerate limits will be closed from 11 am on December 31 to 5 am on January. Cab drivers were also asked to wear uniforms. The Rachakonda police also asked the people to reach on 94906 17111 for any complaints.

The police also made it clear to the owners of bars and pubs to ensure the people not to drive their vehicles in intoxicated state. Also, the police warned of drunk and drive checks on December 31 night. They also restricted putting up loud music sounds during the New Year celebrations.

"Any one found to violate the traffic rules will be punished and the driving license will be suspended as well," the police said.