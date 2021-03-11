Hyderabad: Flyovers to remain closed tonight in view of 'Shab-e-meraj'

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that all flyovers will be closed on Thursday in the view of 'Shab-e-meraj' (Jagne Ki Raat). "All the flyovers except Greenland, PVNR Expressway and Langer Houz flyover will be closed from 10 pm on Thursday," the CP said adding that the decision has been taken to avoid any untoward incidents and road accidents.

The commissioner appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police.

Traffic restrictions will also be in place in Hyderabad tomorrow in view of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations at the public gardens. commissioner Anjani Kumar said that traffic restrictions will be imposed from 10 am to 1 pm near public gardens tomorrow.

"Only people with passes will be allowed inside the restricted area," Anjani Kumar said.