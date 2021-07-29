Hyderabad: Food security cards distributed

Karwan: As many as 13,000 cards were issued in the Karwan constituency, according to the Civil Supplies department. A total of 4,000 cards were distributed on Monday and on the second day 6,800 were distributed in the constituency.

"All new beneficiaries can benefit from the subsidised fair price (FP) rice stores starting from August 1. Each member registered on the card is eligible to receive six kg of rice at a subsidised price of Rs 1 a kg," said a department official.

Mohammed Naseeruddin, Nanal Nagar division corporator said, "Around 32,000 families in the Karwan area have applied for new food security ration cards. Of them 16,000 were eligible. Till now more than 13,000 cards have been distributed among the families and many are in process."

He said that most applications were cancelled due to improper documentation and during enquiry it was observed that a large number of families had applied for new cards. "Most families who already had cards have applied as their cards were blocked for not in use. These cards were renewed and handed over to the beneficiaries," he added.

There are several beneficiaries who are in need of food security cards since long. On the instruction of Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, the MeeSeva centre will be taking more new applications for food security cards.

The official stated that the highest number of ration cards will be issued in Hyderabad district followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The government is planning to print new ration cards with better design and convenient features for beneficiaries.

Several ration cards were blocked for the beneficiaries not utilising them. The families who have stopped using the cards have also applied for new cards or renewal.