Hyderabad: Force Motors launches first 10-seater MUV Citiline

Hyderabad: Pune-based Auto major Force Motors launched the CITILINE, India's first 10-seater MUV. with all forward facing seats in Hyderabad on Monday.

The first lot of five Citiline vehicles was delivered on the first day of its launch by K Motors, by Force Motor at Hyderabad, said Sanjay Rao, MD of K Motors.

According to officials of Force Motors, the Citiline, with its forward facing seat arrangement is ideal for long outstation trips with family and friends to tourist destinations and pilgrimage centres. Rather than taking two cars, groups of upto nine adults can experience the joy of travelling together comfortably and in a cost effective manner. The cost of the10-seater is around Rs 16.5 lakh.

The Citiline is powered by the proven Mercedes derived FM 2.6 Common Rail Diesel engine developing 91hp and peak torque of 250Nm from 1400-2400rpm. The new front grill with Citiline branding along with new body coloured front and rear bumpers, new charcoal grey dashboard and matching upholstery give the Citiline an upmarket and premium feel, said J Bharat Chandra, TCM, Hyderabad.

Explaining the features of 10-seater, Amitabh Mohanty, senior manager, Force Motor, said, "Citiline comes with many customer-friendly features, like powerful dual air-conditioning system, central locking power windows, multiple USB charging ports, rear parking sensors, bottle holders and folding-type last row seat to accommodate luggage while travelling in smaller groups.

The wide extended foot-board on the sides ensures comfortable entry and exit for passengers. The wide rear door with stuck glasses and stylish wheel caps give the vehicle a modern look and impressive road presence.

C B Joshi, head for AP and Telangana, Force Motors, said Citiline is a truly unique offering from the company. It will bring about a paradigm change in the way people travel in small groups whether for holidays or for daily commutes."

Citiline is available nationwide through the Force Commercial Vehicle Dealer network. The dealerships are fully equipped with company trained technicians, special tools and ample stock of reasonable priced spare parts, ensuring it is fighting fit 24x7. A new Citiline comes with unmatched three years/three lakh km warranty with sis free services, said Ajay Bansal, regional manager.