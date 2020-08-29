Former Nizamabad MP Kavitha has lent a helping hand to the differently man named Boga Vinay, a native of Korutla town in Jagtial.

Six years ago, Boga Vinay, an engineering graduate met with an accident which severely damaged his spine. Despite the family spent Rs 18 lakh on the surgery, Vinay had not recovered and confined to a wheel chair. Since then, Vinay depended on his parents.

I salute the journey of Vinay and his mother. It is an honour for me to be able to help them. Their persistence as individuals and as a family is an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/ghrSxwSFrz — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 29, 2020

Kavitha who learned about the man's heart-wrenching story decided to help him on the behalf of the TRS party. The Telangana Jagruti president on Saturday met Vinay and his parents in Hyderabad and handed over a handicapped scooter to Vinay and also assured all help from her and the party. Korutla MLA Vidyasagar Rao also marked his presence.



The family thanked Kavitha, TRS party and the MLA for the support.