Hyderabad: Former TDP president L Ramana joins TRS

Former TDP president L Ramana joined TRS on Monday in the presence of TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan. The minister gave him the party membership and inviting him into the ruling party.

However, L Ramana will formally join into the party on July 16 in the presence of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his followers.



It is already known that Ramana resigned as TTDP president on Friday. In a letter to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Ramana stated that he took the decision in the wake of changing political situations in the state.



L Ramana had served as two-time MLA and once as MP. He also worked as Minister of Handlooms in united Andhra Pradesh between 1994 and 1996.



