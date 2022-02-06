Hyderabad: Foul smell from Patny nala makes life miserable

Hyderabad: The residents of Rasoolpura complain that they have been spending sleepless nights for past two weeks due to the foul smell emanating from Patny Nala.

According to residents, for several years the nala has been neglected by Secunderabad Cantonment Board and also nala restoration works are also pending for many years.

Locals pointed out that the Patny nala is one of the major nalas in the Cantonment which leads to massive inundation during monsoons. As the entire nala is clogged with plastic, thermocol and other waste and also factory waste is also dumped in the nala. The locals are complaining that for the past two weeks a terrible smell has been emanating from nala during night time. Also due to the pungent smell it is very difficult to breathe.

"Last year SCB along GHMC planned to desilt the nala, extend the nala bridge and also built a retaining wall but the works have not yet started. Also many times we requested the concern officials to clean the nala and extend the height of its retaining wall but nothing has happened yet," said Shaik Nayeem, a social activist and a resident of Rasoolpura.

"We are getting foul smell. Earlier we used to get the foul smell once or twice in a week but for past two weeks we have been bearing this smell every day. Apart from this issue, many industries are dumping the industrial waste into the nala," he said.

"The chemical smell emanates mainly during the morning and evening hours and due to the foul smell we are forced to shut our doors and windows. During every rainy season not only the sewage water but also floating garbage often flows into the lanes and houses. It is high time now, the concern officials should do proper management to clean the drains," said T Anil, another resident of Rasoolpura.