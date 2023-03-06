  • Menu
Hyderabad: Four arrested for extorting money from massage parlour

  • The four persons who identified themselves as news reporters allegedly entered the massage parlour and took videos of female masseurs and threatened the management
  • The management informed about it to the police who came to the spot

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police on Monday took into custody four persons who had allegedly attempted to extort money from the management of a massage and spa parlour on Sunday.

The four persons who identified themselves as news reporters allegedly entered the massage parlour and took videos of female masseurs and threatened the management of making the videos of illegal activities being carried out at the spa centre viral on social media.

The management informed about it to the police who came to the spot and took the four persons into custody.

The police are investigating.

