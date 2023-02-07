Hyderabad: Four held for attacking fast food centre staff

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police arrested four persons who had allegedly attacked workers of a fast food centre when the waiter refused to provide them food in steel plates.

According to police, the four persons Aakash, Vivek, Kalyan and Amul Raj, had gone to a fast food centre at Yapral road for food. After purchasing food, they demanded the workers to give steel plates instead of disposable plates.

When their demand for steel plates was refused, they attacked hotel workers Vivek, Soya and the owner, Vikas and abused them. "A case was registered, and all were taken into custody after identifying them with the help of CCTV cameras," said Jawaharnagar Inspector, K Chandrasekhar.