Hyderabad: Four held for selling duplicate iPhone accessories

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner Task Force, Central Zone team along with Abid Road and Domalguda police teams conducted simultaneous raids at four mobile stores and apprehended four persons who were involved in illegally procuring, selling of duplicate mobile accessories.

According to police, the raids were held in three places in Jagdish market under the limits of Abid police station including Jai Rajeshwar mobile store, New Collection mobile store and PS Telecom mobile shop and one shop in Himayatnagar styled as Trinity/Migilore innovations under Domalguda police station limits.

Police said the accused were indulging in illegal activities by printing and affixing Apple logos and images on the accessories and selling it to the customers as genuine products and earning easy profits illegally with an intention to cheat the gullible customers.

The accused persons were Bharata Ram (40) owner of Jai Rajeshwar mobiles, Padam Singh (25) of New Collection mobile shop, Visaram Purohit (28) of PS Telecom mobile shop, G Shiva Vara Prasad (21), salesman at Trinity shop/Migliore innovations. Dinesh Kumar Sawlani, owner of Trinity shop is absconding.

Police seized mobile phone back covers with duplicate Apple logo, USB – C Lighting cables, iPhone battery, back panel with Apple logo, back glass with Apple logo, USB power adapter, AirPods pro, iPhone battery pack, EarPods lighting connector and other accessories. The accused persons Bharata Ram, Padam Singh and Visaram Purohit were handed over to Abids Police. Shiva Vara Prasad was handed over to Domalguda police for further investigation.