Hyderabad: Four held in phone theft

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, along with Gopalapuram police, apprehended four persons, including a woman involved in mobile phone theft. Police seized 20 mobile phones worth Rs 1.25 lakh from their possession.

Police arrested Sirigiri Kavitha (37) and Vankudoth Prasad (28) who were involved in the theft, and Mohd Rafiuddin (30) and Mohd Moin (26) who purchased the stolen phones. Police detected ten cases reported in various police stations.

According to police, Kavitha, a habitual property offender, was earlier involved in 13 property offences. Her brother-in-law, Vankudoth Prasad, is also a habitual property offender and was earlier involved in seven property offences.

The duo would travel in RTC buses, and while Kavitha unzipped passenger’s bags and stole cell phones or valuables, Prasad stole from their pockets. The stolen phones were sold to Rafi and Moin.