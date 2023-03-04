Hyderabad: Four more pet crematoriums to be set up across city soon

Hyderabad: After receiving an overwhelming response for first-ever pet animal crematoriumin the city, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) is planning to set up more such state-of-art facilities in other zones of GHMC. With the recently inaugurated animal crematorium, GHMC identified lands for establishing four new centres in GHMC limits.

According to the corporation, there is a need to establish an animal crematorium for providing dignified and respectful final rites to pet animals. Pet owners and animal activists have been requesting to establish animal crematoriums following which the State government decided and established a crematorium to give a decent farewell for dead pet animals in a scientific manner as per Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms. Following the orders of the State government the Municipal Administration will be establishing animal crematoriums in all the six GHMC zones.

After the first-of-its-kind crematorium in Fathullaguda near L B Nagar, the second animal crematorium would be established in Kukatpally zone worth Rs 74 lakh and in Khairtabad zone for Rs 78 lakh. "The land has been identified for the centre and following the estimate, the amount was sanctioned for establishing the crematorium," said a GHMC senior officer.

Another two crematorium will come up in Serilingampally and Charminar zone for which estimates are being prepared and tenders would be invited shortly. Moreover, the GHMC is planning for one in Secunderabad zone, and land is being identified in its zone limits, added the officer.

According to GHMC, the animal crematorium will be a smoke-free LPG crematorium for the incineration of pet animals. It consists of a hinged-type crematorium furnace, the primary and secondary chamber, burner system of adjustable LPG input devices, loading trolley, control panel, chimney for crematorium and many other facilities, confining strictly to pollution control board norms. It will be designed based on the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and has the capacity to cremate about four dogs per cycle, with a complete cremation time of about two hours.