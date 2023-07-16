Live
- Visakhapatnam: Stray dog attacks two children
- We’ve negative cash flow due to ad revenue drop, heavy debt: Musk
- Intense exercise may help keep Parkinson's disease at bay
- SKorea torrential rains: Death toll rises to 33, 10 missing
- Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch may be delayed
- Akhilesh slams Assam CM for his statement on 'Miyan'
- No atonement for sons who don’t take care of parents: HC
- Chandrawal water treatment plant working fully now, says Kejriwal
- India-Japan business collaboration to boost State’s $1 trillion economy dream
- Watch The Viral Video Revealing Astonishing Microscopic View of Peacock Feather
Hyderabad: Four people who decamped with Rs 3.25L from ATM centre held
The City Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team has caught a four member gang which allegedly robbed cash from an employee of a cash management company.
Hyderabad: The City Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team has caught a four member gang which allegedly robbed cash from an employee of a cash management company. The employee was replenishing cash at an ATM centre in Himayatnagar when the incident occurred.
Police recovered Rs 3.25 lakh of cash, a car, a motorcycle and pepper spray bottles from them. The arrested persons were identified as Thansif Ali (24), Muhammad SAhad (26), ThanseenBarikkal (23) and Abdul Muhees (23), all residents of Kerala.
On July 3, the four persons sprayed pepper on the face of an employee of cash management service when he was replenishing cash in an ATM centre at Himayatnagar and took away Rs 7 lakh, said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao. A case was registered following the robbery and the Task Force team caught them.