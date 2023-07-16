×
    Hyderabad: Four people who decamped with Rs 3.25L from ATM centre held

    The City Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team has caught a four member gang which allegedly robbed cash from an employee of a cash management company.

    Hyderabad: The City Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team has caught a four member gang which allegedly robbed cash from an employee of a cash management company. The employee was replenishing cash at an ATM centre in Himayatnagar when the incident occurred.

    Police recovered Rs 3.25 lakh of cash, a car, a motorcycle and pepper spray bottles from them. The arrested persons were identified as Thansif Ali (24), Muhammad SAhad (26), ThanseenBarikkal (23) and Abdul Muhees (23), all residents of Kerala.

    On July 3, the four persons sprayed pepper on the face of an employee of cash management service when he was replenishing cash in an ATM centre at Himayatnagar and took away Rs 7 lakh, said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao. A case was registered following the robbery and the Task Force team caught them.

