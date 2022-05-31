Hyderabad: Free cancer screening at BIACH&RI today

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Anti-Tobacco Day on Tuesday, a free Cancer screening program will be conducted for Tobacco users at Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Banjara Hills.

A day long camp will be held between 10 am to 4 pm in Block-I, 1st floor, Medical Oncology OPD waiting area. A 25 per cent discount will be given on investigations advised by the doctor and on Master Health check-up package.

The BIACH&RI appealed to the people to make use of the free camp. For more information, those interested may contact reception at BIACH&RI