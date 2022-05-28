Hyderabad: Free NEET, EAMCET coaching for minorities

Hyderabad: The Centre for Educational Development of Minorities will be offering free coaching for the NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) and EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) minority aspirants.

According to Dr Kalim Ahmad Jalili in-charge, Director of Centre for Educational Development of Minorities, coaching will be provided to students from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi communities.

The coaching starts from June 8 to July 7 at CEDM centres including Nizam College, Basheerbagh Hyderabad (040-232 10316), Government High School in Zaheerabad (9440378302), Tabarak High School Huttai Street in Nizamabad (9032797803), Government Junior College for Girls in Mahabubnagar (8142194717) and Government High School Rakasipet in Bodhan (9246913021).

All those students who have obtained minimum 60 per cent marks in their intermediate exams and appeared for the second-year exam are eligible for this coaching. Candidates can apply for the course before June 6, at the nearest CEDM centre along with copies of their mark sheets for first and second year, hall ticket, NEET/EAMCET-2022 online application form and two passport size photos.