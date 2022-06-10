Hyderabad: Ganesh Utsav Samithi ultimatum

Hyderabad: Dark clouds hover on the celebration of Ganesh Festival in the city with the Supreme Court directive on the use of idols made of plaster of paris (PoP). The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has issued an ultimatum to the State government The samithi leaders alleged that the present situation arose because of the lackadaisical attitude of authorities who did not argue well in the high court. "The State government did not respond to the contempt petition.

Neither the advocate- general nor the GP attended the hearing, leading to such a verdict in the High Court," said samithi general secretary Bhagwanth Rao. He said the PCB guidelines were not an act or law; they can be changed and reframed after taking the views of all stakeholders. The samithi leaders said the government has the responsibility to protect rights and freedom of religion and practices. It should take measures, like other State governments, when the apex court ruled on the Sabarimala temple and 'Jalli Kattu' (in TN) because it was the belief of crores of Hindus. Besides, the festival provides livelihood to lakhs, including idol-makers.

The samithi members demanded the government to call for a round table meeting with all stakeholders and keep the guidelines of PCB in abeyance, which, they said, were unilateral.

"The government should take the responsibility and argue in the Supreme Court; if needed we will take up hunger strike. The Chief Minister, who attends meetings of Muslims, Christians, fails to have one for Ganesh festival," said Rao.

He took exception to the police harassing the idol- makers. "The idol-makers are using clay from Nagore and Bikaner (Rajasthan), but the police, unable to identify the difference between clay and PoP, were harassing idol-makers," charged Rao.

VHP leader M Ramaraju asked all political parties, including the BJP, to spell out their views and support the festival of Hindus. R Shashidhar said the festival provides livelihood to about three lakh people. "While the government ignores pollution in Tank Bund for 365 days, it opens its eyes only on the Ganesh Festival. Samithi leader Kirodimal Narsinghpuria spoke.