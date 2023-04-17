Hyderabad: GHIAL bags two prestigious awards

Hyderabad : The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has been bestowed two prestigious awards. In the Seventh Garden Festival- 2022 organised by the Department of Horticulture, it received the first prize in two categories-- landscape gardens maintained by private companies (over 90 acres) and traffic islands and dividers maintained by private companies.

Senior officials from GHIAL received the awards from S Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, at an event organised at Public Gardens.

Many organisations competed for these coveted prizes; the winners were judged by a panel of eminent horticulturists and senior horticulture officials after a detailed inspection.

The GHIA is known for its thriving natural ecosystem, which features a diverse and abundant flora and fauna. Its lush landscape has earned widespread acclaim and recognition for its exemplary green initiatives.

As the first airport in the nation to pioneer such a landscape, it continues to set a benchmark for sustainability.